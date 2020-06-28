Hot Sunday ahead, isolated afternoon storms possible

DENVER (KDVR) — Sunday will bring more hot temperatures across the Front Range.

Highs on the Front Range will reach the mid 90s. There will be a 20 percent chance for a few afternoon storms. Storms are not expected to turn severe, but could contain gusty winds and lightning.

Monday will be dry with more hot weather. Temperatures will once again hit the mid 90s, running about 10 degrees above Denver’s average high for this time of year.

A cold front will cool temperatures to the 80s on Tuesday and Wednesday and bring back scattered storm chances.

The rest of the week will be mostly dry and hot.