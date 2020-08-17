Hot and dry weather keep fire danger high on Monday

DENVER (KDVR) — Monday will be another hot and mostly dry day in Colorado with high fire danger. Humidity will stay low with only a 10% chance of an isolated shower or storm on the Front Range, Foothills, and Eastern Mountains.

There will still be a lot of smoke in the atmosphere because of the wildfires with another Air Quality Warning in place through 4 p.m. Monday.

Tuesday will stay hot and mostly dry. There is only a 10% chance of an isolated storm. The record high on Tuesday is 98 set in 2013.

Storm chances go up to 20% on Wednesday and Thursday bringing a better chance of moisture for the state. High temperatures will stay in the 90s all week.

Drier weather moves back in for the weekend.