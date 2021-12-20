Hot and cold adventures in Colorado

Our Travel Journalist & Adventurer, Jennifer Broome shares some of her favorite Colorado winter adventures. From steamy soaks to icy alpine lakes, Colorado has some pretty cool winter adventures.

Jennifer’s top pick for hot adventures is the Colorado Historic Hot Springs Loop. The Hot Springs Loop includes 5 premier destinations including Steamboat Springs, Glenwood Springs, Chafee County, Ouray, and Pagosa Springs. The Springs Resort has 24 soaking pools – the most at a resort in Colorado.

Some cold adventures include a trip to Rocky Mountain National Park. The winter is a great time to visit since the park is less crowded. The park is great to enjoy some snowshoeing, cross country skiing and winter hiking.