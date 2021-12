GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (KDVR) -- A man who evaded arrest by escaping to Mexico has been arrested after he entered the Greenwood Village Police Station and confessed to killing his wife in the restroom of the Castlewood Library.

Jesus Gonzalez-Fierro, 36, is facing charges of Murder in the 1st Degree, Domestic Violence and for evading an outstanding warrant for Sexual Assault on a Child in the city of Denver.