The Horseshoe Market is set to kick off a new series of smaller markets in Denver’s popular and bustling RiNo neighborhood in the parking lot of Denver Central Market this summer.

The Summer Market Series will offer customers an opportunity to engage with and shop from a select group of local entrepreneurs in a busy and iconic location. “Horseshoe Market brings an incredible array of makers, artists and entrepreneurs that represent and embrace the spirit of Denver and Colorado

The first market will take place on Saturday, June 11th from 10 am-4 pm at 27th & Larimer Street.

The market series will continue the second Saturdays of July and August. Each market will feature 40 unique local artists, textile designers, jewelers, vintage vendors, ceramics and more. At each market, the Horseshoe Market will be giving away shopping totes to the first 50 customers. The Horseshoe Markets are free and open to the public and sponsored by, Doug Yetman, Realtor with West & Main Homes.