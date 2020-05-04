Horn Peak hiker rescued from avalanche

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) – On Saturday May 2nd Custer County Search & Rescue (CCSAR) responded to a call of a woman who was caught in a soft slab avalanche on Horn Peak.

The call was received at 2:46 pm, the woman was extracted in the field by a Blackhawk helicopter from Buckley Air Force Base on May 3rd, at 12:10 am. She was transferred by ambulance to an area hospital.

Ground teams included members from CCSAR, Fremont County Search and Rescue and El Paso County Search and Rescue.

Horn Peak is part of the Sangre de Cristo Range’s mountain range in San Isabel National Forest, southwest of the town of Westcliffe. It’s Colorado’s 289th tallest mountain.

CCSAR would like to remind back county users that current avalanche conditions remain high and to avoid snow travel wherever possible.