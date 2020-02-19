Hope House Colorado helps teen moms in new Arvada facility

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. (KDVR) – Hope House Colorado is settling into its new facility in Arvada. The 15,000-square-foot community resource center is offering all kinds of support for area teen mothers.

On Monday, Kassandra Trujillo was one of several young moms eating lunch at Hope House Colorado with her daughter.

“I got pregnant at 18. It was my second semester of my senior year,” she said.

There have been some tough days, but Trujillo says she found great support at the facility.

“I' ve done all the parenting education classes,” she said. “I do self-care classes here as well.”

Hope House Colorado was started years ago by Lisa Steven and her husband, who were also teen parents.

Thanks to donations, the group recently moved into the beautiful new facility.

“We decided to start a home for teen moms, and that grew into this amazing community resource center for over 250 teenage moms we serve now every year,” Steven said.

The young moms can get counseling or tutoring. They can take high school or GED classes, plus college and career classes. They can work out, hang out or do their laundry.

While the young moms are busy, the little ones are cared for in early learning classes. That makes a huge difference to moms like Trujillo who are taking college classes online.

“If I didn 't have that I wouldn' t be able to go to school because I wouldn 't have that time to do anything,” she said.

All of the support is making a difference to program participants. Diana Reyes is now 21 years old and a mother of two.

“I finished high school. Right now, I go to college and I’m also working at Home Goods,” Reyes said.

Edith Gonzalez got pregnant when she was 18 and is so glad she found Hope House Colorado.

She has done the programs and says they showed her she is capable of anything.

“They love you and they care for you, and they want to see the better in you,” Gonzalez said.

Hope House Colorado also has a very structured residential program available for six young mothers who are homeless or living in an unsafe living environment.

The entire operation is funded by donations, which can be made online.