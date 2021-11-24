Hooked on Science Thanksgiving Day experiments

Mr. Science, Jason Lindsey with Hooked on Science has some great DIY science experience for the Thanksgiving holiday. From Thanksgiving Egg Drop to Turkey in a cup, you can keep the kids busy with all his fun and interactive experiments.

Jason also has a new book, “Big Science Experiments for Little Kids“, which hit the book stores earlier this month. In the book, entertainment meets education with thrilling science experiments for kids. Young children are naturally curious and love to discover new things about the world around them. “Big Science Experiments for Little Kids” helps kids explore their inquisitive side with fun, hands-on experiments, using ingredients from around the house.