Honoring the life of Suzanne Morphew

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Nearly one year ago, 49-year-old Suzanne Morphew went missing on Mother’s Day weekend. On Wednesday, her husband was arrested in connection to her disappearance.

Barry Morphew faces charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and attempting to influence a public servant.

Suzanne Morphew is no longer believed to be alive.

She was the mother of two and described as beautiful and loving.

During the investigation into her disappearance, family and friends spoke about Suzanne:

“Suzanne has always been beautiful. Everything about her is beautiful you don’t just see beauty when Suzanne is around, you feel it. Suzanne loves Jesus and she loves like Jesus. Always with a sweet smile and a kind word. She has a peaceful presence about her. She loves her family. She is so thankful to be a Momma, it wasn’t a guarantee for her, not something she could assume would happen when she was ready. Jesus made a way. Not once but twice. Blessings upon blessings.“

Suzanne Morphew. Credit: Family

