Honor procession planned for fallen Ranger Brendan Unitt through Fort Collins

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A procession to honor Larimer County Department of Natural Resources Ranger Brendan Unitt, who died on Aug. 20, will begin at 12:45 p.m. on Friday.

The procession will begin at Timberline Road and Drake Road in Fort Collins. It will proceed east on Drake Road to Ziegler Road. It will then travel south on Ziegler Road to Harmony Road. The procession will then proceed east on Harmony Road, travel across Interstate 25, to its end at County Line Road (Weld County Road 13, also known as Latham Road). At this junction, it will turn south to the location of a private family service.

Brendan Unitt Procession Route

The 27-year-old was on duty at Horsetooth Reservoir near Fort Collins when he went missing after a strong wind event occurred on the water. Unitt’s boat was found on the water, but his body was not found until about 3 a.m.

Approximately an hour before Unitt’s death, the Poudre Fire Authority had been called to the reservoir for reports of other boaters who had fallen into the water. One camper said she started shaking from the gusts of wind.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of Unitt’s death and circumstances into what happened.

Donations are being accepted on behalf of Brendan’s family at P.O. Box 272253, Fort Collins, Colorado, 80527.

A live stream of his memorial service is pending. More information will be posted as it becomes available and @LCNaturalResources on Facebook and Twitter.