Homicide investigation underway in Denver

DENVER – Denver Police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the 2400 Block of Downing Street, a little less than half a mile East of Harvard Gulch Park.

After investigating, detectives upgraded that shooting to a homicide today.

Officers were called out to the area at 11:21 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting. Upon arriving they found an adult male who had been shot. He was then transported to an area hospital.

Authorities are investigating what may have led up to the incident.

They say there is no suspect description at this time.

This is a developing story. We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. You can leave an anonymous tip at: 720-913-7867.