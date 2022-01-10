Homeowners who lost everything in Marshall Fire ready to rebuild

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Some homeowners who had houses destroyed in the Marshall Fire are in talks with local homebuilders to start cleaning up debris at their properties and bring their neighborhoods back to life.

“I’m at ground zero. We are starting to talk about removing debris and checking the foundation,” AJ Chamberlin, who lost one of her rental properties said.

Chamberlin is working with Chris Hock the owner of the Design Build Show Room, Colorado Homes and Design and Earth Saving Solutions the General Construction Company.

Hock said right now he has a few different clients in talks to start rebuilding.

“The three I’m meeting with Wednesday, they want the exact same home, just a little better than it was,” Hock said.

Hock said it helps if homeowners want similar builds to what they may have lost in the fire and many want to build right where the debris lays.

“This was a very catastrophic situation like a once in a lifetime thing. I don’t think they have to worry about it happening again,” Hock said.

Hock said he isn’t worried about lumber or labor, he said they will work with those issues but the biggest problem will be getting permits approved.

“A lot of the city has the old blueprints and layout that’ll make it quicker cause it’s already been approved through the city,” Hock said.

Chamberlin said she plans on being spaciously aware and rebuilding her new home with materials that are less likely to catch fire. She said she hopes others in the neighborhood do the same.

“It’s going to look like a completely different neighborhood,” Chamberlin said.