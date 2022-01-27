Home Builders Association creates a community outreach for Marshall Fire victims

Hundreds of families from the Marshall Fire will soon begin the process of rebuilding, so the Home Builders Association of Metro Denver, a formation of the building industry created a Marshall Fire Rebuilding Task Force. The HBA also launched a web site and a series of PSAs to help provide consumer-protection information for homeowners preparing to rebuild or repair their homes.

The task force will focus on providing clear and reputable information to the public about rebuilding, identifying ways that the HBA and its members can help expedite rebuilding, and offering strategies to address logistics, costs and other factors that will impact rebuilding.

3 quick steps avoid a scam:



Do your homework: Ask any potential contractor for a business license and references. Check if they are an HBA member and research any complaints at the Better Business Bureau.

Require a contract and proof of insurance. Any reputable firm will have these readily available.

Be wary of low bids and cash payments. Avoid any contractor who wants full payments before the job begins and utilizes high pressure sales tactics.



Taking these three things will likely eliminate most disreputable firms from consideration.



These tips and more are available at HBAdenver.com. Click the Marshall Fire Resources link. We will update this site through the process. And we will providing information in Spanish, as well.