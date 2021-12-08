Holiday treats with the Bread Club

With all the hustle and bustle of the holidays, it’s hard to find time to bake those holiday treats. Denver’s unique bakery subscription and delivery service, Bread Club is your one shop stop for all those tasty treats.

The Bread Club recently launched its holiday menu with seasonal baked goods from five area bakeries. The menu features warm, spiced and rich flavors to get everyone through the winter months.

The five participating bakeries are: Rebel Bread, Moon Raccoon Baking Co., Sugar Bakeshop, Pandemic Donuts and Mile High Pie Co. One-time purchases, subscription memberships and gift cards are available with pick-up and delivery options at www.getbreadclub.com.