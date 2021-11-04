Holiday travel trips with AAA

The travel industry is bouncing back which means if you’re planning to travel this holiday season, now is the time to book those trips.

According to AAA‘s regional director of public affairs, Skyler McKinley, around 52% of Coloradans plan to take a vacation of three or more days during the 2021 holiday season, this is up from 26% at this time last year.

Travel demand is surging, in large part because of the vaccine. Of the Coloradans who report to be fully or partially vaccinated, 76 percent are confident the vaccine will protect them from contracting COVID-19 while traveling. And, even amid the rise of the Delta variant, only 30 percent of Coloradans who made travel plans before it emerged canceled or changed those plans as a result.

Coloradans are ready to travel again – but travel is more complex than it’s ever been. It’s going to require more homework than you’re used to, and the more flexible you can be and the earlier you book, the better. Travelers should also expect to jump through more hoops than they would otherwise to get to where they want to go – something they’re willing to do.