Holiday shopping outlook for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

The shopping season officially kicks off on Black Friday and according to Kristin McGrath a shopping expert with RetailmeNot, she says consumers plan to spend more this holiday season.

Consumers plan to spend 15% more than they did last year on holiday shopping — $885.76 on average, up from $766 in 2020 and $738 in 2019. However, they’re not spending mindlessly and are keenly focused on deal-hunting.

Holiday shoppers are planning to get an extra-early start this year, with 83% saying they’ll get started before Thanksgiving. This is up from 2020, with just over 60% of shoppers getting a head start in November.

COVID-19 has impacted shoppers’ behavior from many angles. It has unleashed product shortages and shipping delays. But it’s also sped up the evolution of convenient shopping channels like in-store pickup and same-day delivery. 52% of consumers say they are shopping online more since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Holiday shoppers expect to do 62% of their shopping online and 38% in-store

Above all else, consumers want free shipping for the holidays, with 46% of shoppers saying they are more likely to purchase from a retailer if they offer free shipping.

McGrath also says the in-store shopping will make a comeback in 2021, with 77% of respondents ready to go the retail route if the store is open and/or the deal is not available online.

