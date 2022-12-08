If you’re planning on entertaining this holiday season, there are way to still stay healthy. Registered Dietitian, Mia Syn has some healthier holiday entertaining tips and recipes.

Everyone loves a good charcuterie board and the best thing about a board, is that you can put whatever you want on it. Syn suggest a balance board filled with protein and fiber by focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean meats, cheese and nuts.

Another idea that will shave hours in the kitchen this season, try Mia’s 5-ingredient easy holiday casserole made with produce, protein, pasta sauce and cheese.