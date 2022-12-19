Tis the season to be festive, especially around the house. Many of us deck the halls with festive lights, mistletoes and poinsettias, but all those may look cheery and bright, they can be dangerous to our pets.

Our favorite Veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Fitzgerald has some advice when it comes to the holiday decorations and the harm it can cause if your pets get into it.

Greenery, lights and Christmas trees can make the holidays festive, but they also pose risky temptations for our pets.

Christmas trees can tip over if pets climb on them or try to play with the lights and ornaments. Consider tying your tree to the ceiling or a doorframe using fishing line to secure it.

Water additives for Christmas trees can be hazardous to your pets. Do not add aspirin, sugar, or anything to the water for your tree if you have pets in the house.

Ornaments can cause hazards for pets. Broken ornaments can cause injuries, and ingested ornaments can cause intestinal blockage or even toxicity. Keep any homemade ornaments, particularly those made from salt-dough or other food-based materials, out of reach of pets.

Tinsel and other holiday decorations also can be tempting for pets to eat. Consuming them can cause intestinal blockages, sometimes requiring surgery. Breakable ornaments or decorations can cause injuries.

Electric lights can cause burns when a curious pet chews the cords.

Flowers and festive plants can result in an emergency veterinary visit if your pet gets hold of them. Amaryllis, mistletoe, balsam, pine, cedar, and holly are among the common holiday plants that can be dangerous and even poisonous to pets who decide to eat them. Poinsettias can be troublesome as well.

Candles are attractive to pets as well as people. Never leave a pet alone in an area with a lit candle; it could result in a fire.

When hosting parties and visitors, make sure to follow these tips to help reduce the emotional stress on your pets and protect your guests from any harm.

Watch the exits. Even if your pets are comfortable around guests, make sure you watch them closely, especially when people are entering or leaving your home. While you’re welcoming hungry guests and collecting coats, a four-legged family member may make a break for it out the door and become lost.

Identification tags and microchips reunite families. Make sure your pet has proper identification with your current contact information – particularly a microchip with up-to-date, registered information. That way, if they do sneak out, they're more likely to be returned to you. If your pet isn't already microchipped, talk to your veterinarian about the benefits of this simple procedure.

Pets that are nervous around visitors should be put it in another room or a crate with a favorite toy. If your pet is particularly upset by houseguests, talk to your veterinarian about possible solutions to this common problem.