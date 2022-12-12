There are only a couple weeks left in the holiday shopping season. Peggy Ziglin, our fashion expert and deal finder with the Outlets at Castle Rock and Silverthorne says now is is the time to get those deals.

Her best tip to save even more at the outlets is to grab your free saving card booklet at customer service at Castle Rock or the Colorado welcome center at Silverthorne. This booklet offers hundreds of dollars in additional savings.

If you’re looking to bring a little magic this holiday season, now through December 25th, you can help find Rudolph and his friends at the Run Run Rudolph event at Castle Rock. There’s also still some time left to visit Santa, but he takes off on December 24th, so make sure to pay him a visit and tell him all about your holiday wishes.