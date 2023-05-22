DENVER (KDVR) — Even though the Colorado Avalanche are no longer in the playoffs, you can show off your home team jersey, or any hockey jersey, on Tuesday to score a free meal.

In the midst of the Stanley Cup National Hockey League playoffs, Chipotle announced the deal on Monday, saying that customers who come in after 3 p.m. wearing a hockey jersey can buy one entrée and get a second free.

The deal is only redeemable in-restaurant, but can be used for up to five free items per check, according to Chipotle. As long as the customer wearing the jersey picks up the food.

If you don’t have an NHL jersey, you can still get in on the deal. There is no indication in the terms and conditions that the jersey must be of any specific league, any hockey jersey will do.

The promotion happens the night of the third game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Dallas Stars in the Western Conference Finals.

