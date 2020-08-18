HOA asks woman to remove flag supporting police

DRAPER, Utah (KTVX) – Aimee Peterson received a letter from her homeowner’s association with a “kind request” – that she remove her Thin Blue Line flag supporting police from her front porch.

“It’s convenient that they chose now to enforce it when we’ve flown this for years and years,” said Peterson.

Peterson, whose husband served in law enforcement for more than two decades, says the flag is important for her now more than ever.

“They just aren’t appreciated like they used to be,” said Peterson of police. “They are putting their lives on the line every day for us.”

Over the weekend, she received a letter from the SunCrest Owners Association explaining that unapproved flags are not allowed.

“The goal is to prevent the stress associated with political polarizing and conflicting messages in our community,” the letter reads.

The association did not return numerous emails and phone messages Monday.

Last week, another HOA in Salt Lake County also drew complaints after putting doorknob placards on eight homes with Black Lives Matter signs outside. The residents, who live in South Jordan’s Daybreak Community, were told to remove those signs, although the HOA later apologized and said the signs could stay.

“I think everybody should be able to fly any flag that they want. Just because we should have that freedom of speech,” said Peterson.

“It seems like I’m being oppressed. If being told to take it down isn’t being oppressed to have freedom of speech — I don’t know what is,” she added.