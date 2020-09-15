Hit-and-run accident kills 2 on Hwy 125 in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 53-year-old woman and 12-year-old girl died from a rollover crash on Highway 125 near mile marker 38 on Saturday afternoon, Colorado State Patrol reports.

Jose Menendez, a 50-year-old man from Denver, was the driver of a vocational truck with the two female passengers, according to CSP. They were traveling southbound on Hwy 125 when an unknown truck, possibly a semi with an oversized load, forced them off the road causing the driver to overcorrect and the vehicle to rollover, CSP said.

No one in the vocational truck was wearing a seatbelt and the young girl died at the scene, CSP reported. Menendez and the woman were both flown by helicopter to a hospital.

Menendez had serious injuries and the woman died from her injuries. CSP continues to investigate the cause and details of the crash.