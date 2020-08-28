History Colorado’s New Interactive Adventure

History Colorado has a very fun event that takes people around the streets of Denver, where they can solve clues to uncover the mystery and see their city with new eyes.

It’s called The Lost Book of Astrid Lee, about the lore of a young Denver Historian in the late 1960s and her missing manuscript. Her book was never published, but parts of it, including notes and letters were inside a unique box which was unearthed at a construction site in the summer of 2019. We have pieced together as much as we could and created a “dossier” with all of it. Now people can help uncover more information about Astrid Lee, her research and her theories about democracy, civil rights, labor, migration and UFOs! It’s not a contest, but there are several prizes and surprises along the way!

IT’S FREE and socially distant/safe and begins with registration at: https://www.historycolorado.org/lost-book-astrid-lee and individuals or groups can pick up a copy of the dossier starting at noon on Friday, 8/28. This should be done in small groups of people who are quarantined-safe together. Much of it will be outdoors, or entering an indoor location for a short time. Please be safe, physically distance and wear masks, hand sanitize, etc. The quest runs August 28–September 30, with weekly clues leading to the next pursuit. People should start within the first week for the complete experience but can also join in on subsequent weeks.