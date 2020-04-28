Hillary Clinton becomes latest Democrat to endorse Biden

LAS VEGAS, NV – OCTOBER 19: Democratic presidential nominee former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton waves to the crowd as she walks on the stage during the third U.S. presidential debate at the Thomas & Mack Center on October 19, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tonight is the final debate ahead of Election Day on November 8. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

(AP) — Hillary Clinton has endorsed Joe Biden’s presidential candidacy. Her backing on Tuesday continues Democrats’ unification efforts ahead of a fall campaign against President Donald Trump.

Clinton announced her support in a virtual town hall with Biden on Tuesday. As the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, Clinton made history by becoming the first woman to lead a major party’s ticket.

Clinton and Biden both ran for the Democratic nomination in 2008 but lost to Barack Obama, who ended up tapping Biden as his vice president and Clinton as his secretary of state.