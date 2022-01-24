Hilarious comedy duo #IMOMSOHARD hit the road

Kristin Hensley and Jen Smedley, aka #IMOMSOHARD, are the creators and stars of the hit Facebook weekly series #IMomSoHard and now the comedy duo are taking their act on the road.

The #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour is coming to the Paramount Theatre in Denver on Sun., January 30th. The show will feature all new material.

Being a mom can be tough, which is why the #IMOMSOHARD duo is excited to give even more moms an opportunity to enjoy an unforgettable night out with friends.

No one can make moms feel as uncomfortably normal as Hensley and Smedley. With more than 1.5 million followers on social media and 120 million views of their web series in less than 2 years, the Nebraska natives blend of honesty and humor resonates with moms and dads alike, proving these two have become the hottest tickets in town. They have recently premiered their weekly podcast and a children’s book series with Harper Collins.

What: #IMOMSOHARD: The Getaway Tour

When (day and time): Sun., January 30 @ 7:00p.m.

Where: Paramount Theatre

Cost: $49.75