Hiker rescued on Eldorado Canyon Trail

Boulder County, Colo. (KDVR) — The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was called to assist a 50-year-old woman who fell and sustained injuries while hiking the Eldorado Canyon Trail on Thursday afternoon.

The injured woman was located approximately one-half mile above the Eldorado State Park Visitor’s Center.

Members of the Rocky Mountain Fire Protection District, the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Eldorado State Park staff evacuated the woman in a litter, she was then transported to a local hospital.

The rescue took approximately one hour and fifteen minutes.