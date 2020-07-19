Hiker rescued after falling approximately 300 feet in the area of the Needles Eye Tunnel

News
Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Flight for Life Colorado

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 57-year-old female hiker was rescued Saturday, July 18, after falling approximately 300 feet down a scree slope in the area of the Needles Eye Tunnel on Rollins Pass Road.

The woman was first found by a nurse who was also hiking in the area. Search and rescue teams were then called to the scene.

When they arrived they provided medical assistance to the hiker. And after 5 hours, she was evacuated by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and flown by Flight for Life to a Denver area hospital. Rescuers state the woman suffered serious injuries.

The agencies assisting in the rescue include: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Emergency Services, Gilpin Ambulance, Timberline Fire Department, Grand County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.

Share this story

Most Read

Top Stories

More Home Page Top Stories