Hiker rescued after falling approximately 300 feet in the area of the Needles Eye Tunnel

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A 57-year-old female hiker was rescued Saturday, July 18, after falling approximately 300 feet down a scree slope in the area of the Needles Eye Tunnel on Rollins Pass Road.

The woman was first found by a nurse who was also hiking in the area. Search and rescue teams were then called to the scene.

When they arrived they provided medical assistance to the hiker. And after 5 hours, she was evacuated by the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and flown by Flight for Life to a Denver area hospital. Rescuers state the woman suffered serious injuries.

The agencies assisting in the rescue include: Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Boulder County Emergency Services, Gilpin Ambulance, Timberline Fire Department, Grand County Search and Rescue, Flight for Life Colorado and the Rocky Mountain Rescue Group.