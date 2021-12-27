Highs cool to 30s Tuesday, mountains to see snow next several days

DENVER (KDVR) — Mountain snow showers will continue Monday night with a cool down moving in across the state on Tuesday. Denver’s highs will hit the 30s on Tuesday with sunshine and dry conditions.

Wednesday will be even colder with afternoon highs in the low 30s. Thursday will heat up to the 40s with more dry conditions in the lower elevations.

The mountains will see snow showers everyday all the way into next weekend. By midday Friday, the mountains can expect an additional 6 inches to 2 feet of snowfall.

Big changes will move into Denver and the Front Range on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Snow showers will push onto the Front Range Friday evening and will last into Saturday morning.

Along with the snow, temperatures will fall to the teens on Saturday. It could be the coolest temperature that Denver has seen since mid February.

Dry weather will return on Sunday and Monday with gradually warming temperatures.