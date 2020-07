Snow Capped Cider, one of Colorado’s only cider makers who also grows ALL of their own fruit, is launching their first high-end cider in a can–joining their fleet of canned ciders launched last summer.

Kari Williams with Snow Capped Cider shares how Gold Rush was created with exclusively Colorado-grown French and English cider-making apples.

Snow Capped Cider is available at local retailers throughout the Denver metro area or online.