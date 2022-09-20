If you’re looking for ways to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, the Hispanic Restaurant Association is launching Hispanic Restaurant Week from Thursday, September 22nd through Monday, October 3rd. Along with Hispanic Restaurant Week, grab a ticket to the second annual Hispanic Top Chef event on Saturday, October 15th at the CSU-Spur Terra Building.

Hispanic Restaurant Week was created this year to encourage the public to visit their favorite Latin restaurant during the week. HRA, along with OCN Eats, will kick off the week with a Food Truck Festival on Thursday, Sept. 22 from 5-8 p.m. at 6200 S. Syracuse Way in Greenwood Village. Luchador, Mi Rey Social, Tulas Tapas, Bits N Pieces, Cilantro and Perejil and The Road Runner will be participating.

Both events provide a platform for the Hispanic chef to educate the public about their talents and show that Latinos make up a majority of the restaurants community here in Colorado.

For more information, visit www.hispanicrestaurantassociation.org.