Gitanjali Rao, a 16-year-old student at STEM School Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is named as a finalist for the $100K Chegg.org Global Student Prize 2022. She was among 50 exceptional students selected from nearly 7,000 applicants from 150 countries.

Gitanjali Rao invented a device to detect lead in water, an anti-bullying app launched in partnership with UNICEF, as well as a diagnostic tool based on advances in genetic engineering for early diagnosis of prescription opioid addiction. Aside from her inventions, Gitanjali encourages other kids to realize their full potential through her innovation workshops that have reached over 60,000 students and 15,000 educators in 40 countries across the world.

The award winner will be announced this fall.