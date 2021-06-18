High-schoolers pitch in with ongoing tornado cleanup in Platteville

PLATTEVILLE, Colo. (KDVR) — A local high school football and cheer team are helping to clean up after last week’s tornado.

A day after a twister tore through Platteville, members of the Roosevelt High School football team in Johnstown, along with the cheer team and parents, made their way to hard-hit places like Ulrich Farms, off of County Road 21.

“Oh my gosh, are you kidding? It was amazing,” said Luz Sanchez, whose home still shows a big hole in the roof.

“Just to know, if something’s going on…they’re there to help,” Sanchez said.

“It’s kind of hard to believe,” Sanchez said. “…It was amazing.”