High Line Canal Project closure

DENVER – East and westbound lanes of Hampden Avenue are closed near the Colorado Boulevard intersection as crews work on installing underpasses.

Full lane closures are expected to wrap up by 5:30 Monday morning. The City of Denver has outlined several detours to get around the closure.

The intersection is part of the High Line Canal trail. The city is installing two underpasses along this trail to make it safer for pedestrians and bikers.

The project is expected to be complete in the first half of 2021. There are no more full closures announced for the duration of the project.