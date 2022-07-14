Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies takes us behind the scenes of some hidden gem destination that’s right in our own backyard.

Three Forks Ranch is just hours away from Denver and it’s a secluded ranch to truly disconnect from the everyday and create memories to last a lifetime.

The ranch is located just 40 miles north of Steamboat Springs on the Colorado-Wyoming border but a world away from “real life,” the expansive 200,000-acre Three Forks Ranch embodies the true West, while being the ultimate wellness destination. With a staff to guest ratio of 3 to 1 and only a few guest rooms, the seclusion of this fully inclusive experience is truly out of this world.