Hickenlooper talks Bernie Sanders, upcoming ethics trial

DENVER (KDVR) -- Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper submitted over 10,000 signatures Wednesday to qualify for the June primary ballot in Colorado.

Hickenlooper is running for Senate against Sen. Cory Gardner.

After turning in the paperwork, Hickenlooper talked to reporters about Sen. Bernie Sanders, his upcoming ethics trial and criticism over town hall participation

VIDEO: @Hickenlooper as a presidential candidate took plenty of swipes at @BernieSanders. As a Senate Candidate though he isn’t going after Sanders telling me he will not endorse any presidential candidate. #copolitics #cosen pic.twitter.com/Zxg4f1q0m4 — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 19, 2020

Hickenlooper frequently criticized Sanders when running for president.

Regarding Sanders' surge, Hickenlooper said, "We are a long way from picking a Democratic candidate."

"It's best if I stayed impartial," Hickenlooper added. "I'm not planning on making any endorsements."

When asked by FOX31 political reporter Joe St. George if Sanders would hurt his chances to beat Gardner, Hickenlooper said, "I don't worry about that and I don't think so."

The frontrunner for the Democratic nomination in #cosen race has an ethics trial next month. We asked his mood...#cosen #copolitics pic.twitter.com/Ojv6aqqVtp — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) February 19, 2020

Hickenlooper also addressed his upcoming ethics trial, set to start in March.

"This is a Republican, highly partisan, dark money-driven effort to try and paint a picture of some sort of violations," Hickenlooper said, adding, "I have every confidence we followed all the rules."