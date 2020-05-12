“Hero Pay” for Kroger’s essential workers ends May 17

DENVER (KDVR) – Kroger’s essential grocery workers were notified that the $2 an hour bonus called “Hero Pay” would end May 17. King Soopers and City Market are part of the Kroger grocery store chain.

“In any natural or man-made disaster, grocery workers never stop. For more than two months, these workers have put their lives and their families lives at risk to protect and serve the communities they live and work in,” Kim Cordova, president of UFCW Local 7 which represents Kroger workers, said.

Unions across the west are asking the public for support to keep the “Hero Pay” for the grocery workers in California, Colorado, Oregon, Washington, and Wyoming. The union is also seeking improved store safety practices and testing for all employees.

As of May 12, the UFCW Local 7 union has confirmed 49 positive COVID-19 cases and one death for Kroger workers.

Karen Donna Haws, a courtesy clerk from Brush, Colo., lost her life to COVID-19 on April 10.