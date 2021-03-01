Here’s what’s coming to Netflix in March

(NEXSTAR) – With the arrival of March, 24 new Netflix Originals will appear on the streaming service throughout the month.
From a documentary on the college admissions scandal to a new take on the Sherlock Holmes story, these are the new titles coming to Netflix in March:
“Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell” (March 1)
“Moxie!” (March 3)
“Pacific Rim: The Black” (March 4)
“Sentinelle” (March 5)
“Bombay Rose” (March 8)
“Dealer” (March 10)
“Last Chance U: Basketball” (March 10)
“Marriage or Mortgage” (March 10)
“Yes Day” (March 12)
“Paper Lives” (March 12)
“The One” (March 12)
“Rebell Comedy” (March 12)
“Operation Varsity Blues: The College Admissions Scandal” (March 17)
“Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American” (March 18)
“Cabras da Peste” (March 18)
“Sky Rojo” (March 19)
“Country Comfort” (March 19)
“Formula 1: Drive to Survive” (March 19)
“Dota: Dragon’s Blood” (March 25)
“Secret Magic Control Agency” (March 25)
“A Week Away” (March 26)
“Pagglait” (March 26)
“The Irregulars” (March 26)
“Nailed It: Double Trouble” (March 26)