Here’s what the Tay Anderson investigation cost Denver Public Schools

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver school board member Tay Anderson on Tuesday received the the report the district ordered into sexual assault and misconduct allegations against him.

Anderson got a redacted version of the report one day after the rest of the board and the district’s lawyers did.

Denver Public Schools paid Investigations Law Group, a firm in Denver, that said it discounted much of its fees for the investigation that’s been going on for about five months now.

The firm sent DPS an invoice for $105,449.63.

DPS said it needed this investigation to make sure students and staff are safe, and because of the seriousness of the allegations against Anderson.

Those allegations, which were first made public in March, claim that Anderson sexually assaulted at least one unnamed woman in the community and assaulted more than 60 unnamed DPS students.

From the beginning., Anderson has denied the accusations. Faith leaders have called it a smear campaign against him.

As of Tuesday night, we knew of no criminal investigation into Anderson. Denver Police said Tuesday that “due to the sensitivity of this entire situation, the Denver Police Department will not be providing comment on actions the department may or may not be taking.”

Anderson did not want to talk about the 96-page report on Tuesday, but according to his chief of staff, “Director Anderson will not be providing any comments regarding this matter until he has had the opportunity to review the 96-page report, in its entirety, with his legal counsel.”

Anderson spoke on Twitter Tuesday, tweeting “God didn’t bring me this far to leave me” and “Thank you to everyone that has been reaching out with positive messages and prayers. God is in control.”

The report, with students' names redacted, Tay Anderson investigation complete; report releases Wednesday.