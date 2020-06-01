Here are the Best Items to Buy in June

Sandra Grahame with the Smart Cookies has done the homework for you and here’s a list of items you might want to snag this month.

Summer Clothes – typically we find the best sales at the end of the season but with retailers looking to boost sales after loses the past few months, now is the time to get amazing prices on in season clothing from stores like Macy’s + Nordstrom.



Workout Clothes – With more people wanting to get into “swimsuit shape” retailers are trying to make up ground after spring store closures. Look for rock bottom prices on apparel and accessories from brands like lulu lemon, REI and even on Target’s workout line.



Trips – As Colorado and states across the country slowly start to safely open, the badly hit travel industry is offer travelers amazing incentives right now. Look for deals in New Mexico, Colorado and Arizona which are a short flight or drive.



Dishes + Cookware – If you’ve used this time at home to sharpen your cooking skills now could be the time to upgrade your cookware. Look for post Mother’s Day sales at retailers like Bed Bath And Beyond and Macy’s.