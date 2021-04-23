Helping kids get back on track

For many students, this academic year has been unique and for some challenging. In fact, some research shows, children are now three months behind schedule in school. While that may not seem like much given the long-term disruption Covid has brought, at the pace of regular schooling, it would take 2-3 years to make up that time.

Jennifer Bellestri with Sylvan Learning of Colorado says it’s not too late to help your kids get back on track.

Her tips include: reading 20 minutes a day or read with them if reading is a struggle, create games or flashcards to engage your child’s math brain and consider homeschooling models.

There are three Sylvan Learning Centers in Colorado, you can check the location in Littleton, Highlands Ranch and Broomfield.