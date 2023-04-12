Did you know that 40% of all food in the U.S. goes to the landfill, this is according to We Don’t Waste, a Denver-based non-profit that focus on keeping perishable food out of landfills and delivering that food to feed the hungry in our community.

We don’t waste collects quality unused food food like fresh produce, dairy products, proteins and more from distributors, grocery stores, venues, caterers and restaurants and deliver to underserved populations.

The non-profit recently started a education program to help reduce food waste at home. One way to reduce waste results in delicious dishes.

For recipes on how to reduce food waste at home, check out wedontwaste.org .