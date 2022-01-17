Help get “Bronco Reaper” into the Hall of Fans

Ford Hall of Fans, now entering its fourth season recognizing some of the most passionate and electrifying NFL enthusiasts across the country, is welcoming a new group of superfans to its prestigious club.

One of the superfans that is now a finalist is our own Jesse Equibel, aka the “Bronco Reaper”. Equibel comes to life with full makeup and costume and walking as many as 15,000 steps throughout the stadium taking pictures with the fellow faithful. Esquibel is the survivor of life-threatening complications from West Nile encephalitis and shares his inspiring story with fans at home games. Away from the gridiron, the 39-year-old often dons his full Bronco Reaper attire to visit children and elderly people in the hospital.

Fans and supporters can help the nominees by voting at fordhalloffans.com through Feb. 6. Winners will be notified in Los Angeles the week of the Super Bowl and then honored as part of the 2022 Enshrinement Week at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.