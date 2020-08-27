Hello Kitty Cafe Truck Rolls to Park Meadows Mall

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., the popular, all-pink cafe on wheels will be parked at Park Meadows at the vistas.

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck continues its super cute stops in cities all over the United States this July with all-new safety procedures and increased sanitation efforts in place for guests:

Staff will be wearing masks and gloves inside of the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck

Stanchions and social-distancing markers will be placed on the ground to encourage proper physical distancing for guests in line

Counters will be wiped down with disinfectant every 30 minutes

POS and payment readers will be wiped down every 30 minutes

Hand sanitizer will be provided

Contactless/cashless transactions

Guests will be encouraged to:

Stay home if sick with a cough or fever

Wear a face mask

Maintain a distance of 6 feet from other customers and staff

Clean hands with soap and water or hand sanitizer after contact with frequently touched surfaces

Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to NEW exclusive goodies and limited-edition collectibles, including: a NEW Hello Kitty Cafe Cookie Plush; NEW hand-decorated cookie sets; Sprinkle Mugs; Enamel Pin Sets (2 styles); Madeleine Cookie Sets and Hello Kitty Cafe Canvas Totes. Other best-selling items include Stainless Steel Thermal Bottles, Sprinkle T-shirts, Bow-shaped Water Bottles, Giant Hello Kitty Cafe Chef Cookies and a Cafe Lunchbox.

*Please note that Hello Kitty Cafe Truck accepts only credit/debit card payments –no cash.