RIFLE (Colo.) — Two people have been hospitalized Saturday morning after a helicopter crash in southern Rifle, according to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office.

The department says the crash happened at around 7 am along Airport Road, as the small helicopter was inspecting power lines.

The chopper reportedly burst in flames after the two occupants made it out. They were transported to Grand River Hospital for treatment.

No details yet as to what caused the crash.