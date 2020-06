CENTENNIAL, Colo. (KDVR) – The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office reports their Centennial headquarters suffered flooding and severe water damage after a heavy rainstorm Monday night.

Heavy winds over the weekend caused roof damage, which led to structural damage in the interior of the building.

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

Photo courtesy of Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office

The building, located at 13101 E. Broncos Parkway in Centennial, is closed until further notice.

The public is being directed online while the building is closed.