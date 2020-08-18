Heat Streak; how to save on your energy bill during this long stretch of 90s

DENVER (KDVR) – Colorado has been experiencing a long stretch of hot, dry weather with no relief in sight. Xcel Energy says small changes to daily routines helps energy customers save money and reduce energy use.

Setting thermostats to 78 degrees or higher, turning off unnecessary lights and postponing the use of major appliances until after 8 p.m. are changes that lower energy bills and usage.

More ways to save energy and money:

Use electric fans instead of air conditioning when practical.

Open windows at night to bring in cooler air and close in late morning to conserve the lower temperatures.

Close drapes and blinds to keep out direct sunlight during hot periods.

Avoid using evaporative coolers or humidifiers at the same time an air conditioner is running.

Operate energy-intensive appliances, such as dishwashers, washing machines and dryers, during early morning and late evening hours.

Limit the opening and reopening of refrigerators.

When possible, businesses should shift power-intensive work processes to morning or late evening hours.

Xcel Energy Saving provides One-Handed Tips, short videos on easy steps to energy savings.