Heart healthy tips and exercise during National Heart Health Month

February is heart health month!

Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association. And the CDC reports one person in the U.S. dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

Thankfully, when it comes to the health of your heart, small changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference. And it’s never too early or late to improve your heart health. Everyone can benefit.

Brenda Loya with Planet Fitness show some easy things ANYONE can do throughout the day to improve your heart health



– Laughing: Laugh more! It dilates blood vessels, increases blood flow and lowers your blood pressure

– Chocolate: (in moderation of course!) Sub dark chocolate for those processed desserts when you need a sweet treat. The antioxidants support immune system health

– Sleep between 6-9 hours regularly: Getting less than 6 hours a night has been shown to increase the likelihood of heart-related disease by 48%. But! Getting more than 9 hours can lead to 38%

– Walking. Working in an extra 4k steps a day or picking up the pace of your walking can help reduce your chances of developing heart disease by more than 34 percent!

– Just move. Stand up and move around once every 2 hours