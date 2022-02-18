Heart healthy routines with Planet Fitness

February is heart health month! Heart disease remains the number one cause of death in the United States, according to the American Heart Association. And the CDC reports one person in the U.S. dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

When it comes to the health of your heart, small changes to your lifestyle can make a big difference. And it’s never too early or late to improve your heart health. Ashton Malmstrom with Planet Fitness shows us some ways to incorporate heart health into your daily routine. Building healthy habits into your day, so it becomes second nature for you, and the entire family.

Start your day with some FUN-ctional Dynamic movements:

o Bend & Reaches

o Twist & Shout

Get Creative with fun Cardio Alternatives

o Cha-Cha Slide while making breakfast or lunch

– ((let’s add one more fun idea here?!))

Discover Mighty Minutes for Strength all throughout your workday:

– Do some seated strength exercises between virtual meetings

– Sit-to-Stand Press

– Hip Hinge

– Bicycle Crunch

Make your post-dinner time your Family-Fun Activity Time

Grab your spouse and little ones and play games like:

– Simon Says

– Red Light/Green Light

– Freeze Tag or Red Rover

– Dance Party or dance competition



Planet Fitness makes it easy for anyone to prioritize their health, with no judgement! No matter your age or your fitness level, we provide a welcoming environment and judgement free zone.