DENVER (KDVR) — In reaction to the verdict in the defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, domestic violence advocacy groups worry it could send the wrong message to survivors of abuse.

The jury largely agreed with Depp that Heard made false claims about him abusing her, which caused harm to his reputation and livelihood. He was awarded $10.35 million.

While Heard was also awarded $2 million for a defamatory statement against her made by Depp’s attorney, she posted that she was “heartbroken that the mountain of evidence was still not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband.”

Her statement after the verdict continued by saying, “I’m even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback. It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

What advocates, legal experts say about Depp-Heard verdict

In a statement to FOX31, Violence Free Colorado said in part, “Any public discussion of domestic violence, in which a person is punished for naming their own experience is dangerous. When a survivor comes forward and is not believed, when legal systems are used against them, it is likely to make other survivors afraid to speak out. This is especially true when the couple is rich or famous – survivors watching may think, ‘If it is not safe for a celebrity to speak out, it can’t be safe for me.’”

From a legal standpoint, experts say those concerns take the verdict out of context.

“Because the jury found that [Heard] was not a domestic violence victim. And you may disagree and it may be wrong, but the jury’s verdict was clear,” FOX31 legal analyst Christopher Decker said. “So to make the argument that victims of domestic abuse are going to be substantially or even partially chilled from bringing claims assumes that the jury got it wrong, and we need to be careful when we do that.”

If you or someone you know is a victim of abuse, there are resources and support available throughout Colorado. More information is available on Violence Free Colorado’s website.