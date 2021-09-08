Healthy tailgating snacks on gameday

Football season is here and if you’re planning to tailgate or host a football gathering, Registered Dietitian Mackenzie Burgess has some tips to keep those snacks healthy.

Burgess suggest colorful vegetable and sausage kabobs since it packs important nutrients to keep you healthy.

Also, if you’re going for a classic burger, try swapping regular white buns for 100% whole wheat buns filled with more fiber and protein.

Last, chips and dip is still a favorite, but instead of regular chips, Burgess suggest making cauliflower chips which are easy and adds to the table alongside healthy dip options.